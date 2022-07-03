SBS Kurdish

What is Welcome to Country?

SBS Kurdish

Welcome to Country at 2018 Commonwealth Games

Welcome to Country at 2018 Commonwealth Games Source: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Published 3 July 2022 at 3:07pm
By Melisa Compagnoni
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Increasingly at the beginning of an event we see a formal ceremony performed by Aboriginal Traditional Custodians. This welcoming ritual is called ‘Welcome to Country’. As we celebrate NAIDOC Week, Settlement Guide looks at what Welcome to Country means and how we can all acknowledge the Traditional Custodians with sincerity.

