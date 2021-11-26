What is workplace discrimination and what to do if you think you are a victim

inclusion Source: pixel/fauxels.jpg
Published 26 November 2021 at 7:12pm, updated 27 November 2021 at 10:34am
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Every two years, the Diversity Council of Australia publishes the Inclusion@Work Index, a study that maps inclusion and harassment and discrimination across the Australian workforce. The next Index is being released in December this year. But what is workplace discrimination exactly?
Published 26 November 2021 at 7:12pm, updated 27 November 2021 at 10:34am
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share