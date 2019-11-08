What to expect from Trump-Erdogan meeting?

Yerevan Saeed Source: Supplied
Published 8 November 2019 at 8:17pm, updated 8 November 2019 at 8:24pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Yerevan Saeed is a political analyst with focus on Middle Eastern and Kurdish affairs, who is also a PhD candidate in Conflict Analysis and Resolution. In this interview we discuss the US President's latest decisions regarding the withdrawal of troops in NE Syria, his popularity in the US, and the 2020 elections, as well as, Turkey-US-Kurdish relations.
Published 8 November 2019 at 8:17pm, updated 8 November 2019 at 8:24pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share