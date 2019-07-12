SBS Kurdish

Where people go wrong on indigenous history

SBS Kurdish

A nineteenth century engraving ot an aboriginal camp by Marmocchi

Source: Getty Images

Published 12 July 2019 at 7:06pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia each July to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. There are a number of misconceptions about the history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

