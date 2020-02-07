SBS Kurdish

WHO: FGM affects over 200 million women and girls across the world

World Day for Elimination of FGM

Source: Creatives Commons /stopfgmkurdistan.org

Published 7 February 2020
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

February 6th is World Day for Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting FGM/C. The World Health Organization estimates that female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C) affects over 200 million women and girls across the world. A Kurdish woman talks about the torturous memory of FGM, and living with its consonances as an adult (interview is from archive).

FGM Kurdistan
Source: stopFGMinKurdistan.org


