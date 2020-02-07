WHO: FGM affects over 200 million women and girls across the world

Source: stopFGMinKurdistan.org
Source: Creatives Commons /stopfgmkurdistan.org
Published 7 February 2020 at 8:28pm, updated 7 February 2020 at 8:44pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
February 6th is World Day for Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting FGM/C. The World Health Organization estimates that female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C) affects over 200 million women and girls across the world. A Kurdish woman talks about the torturous memory of FGM, and living with its consonances as an adult (interview is from archive).
