SBS Kurdish

WHO: Global diabetes quadruples since 1980s

SBS Kurdish

Experts have determined a link between excess body weight and risk of type-2 diabetes

Experts have determined a link between excess body weight and risk of type-2 diabetes Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 April 2016 at 7:38pm, updated 11 April 2016 at 9:05pm
By Alex Parry
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the number of adults with diabetes globally has quadrupled in under four decades, to 422-million.In one of the largest studies to date on diabetes, W-H-O researchers say aging populations and rising levels of obesity across the world are contributing to the increase. Kurdish/English

Published 8 April 2016 at 7:38pm, updated 11 April 2016 at 9:05pm
By Alex Parry
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News