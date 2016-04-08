WHO: Global diabetes quadruples since 1980s

Experts have determined a link between excess body weight and risk of type-2 diabetes Source: AAP
Published 8 April 2016 at 7:38pm, updated 11 April 2016 at 9:05pm
By Alex Parry
Source: SBS
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the number of adults with diabetes globally has quadrupled in under four decades, to 422-million.In one of the largest studies to date on diabetes, W-H-O researchers say aging populations and rising levels of obesity across the world are contributing to the increase. Kurdish/English
