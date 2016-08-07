SBS Kurdish

Who will win the 2016 U.S. presidential election and why?

Sherkoh Abbas

Sherkoh Abbas Source: Sherkoh Abbas (supplied)

Published 7 August 2016 at 3:48pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
We asked our guest President of Kurdistan National Assembly of Syria Sherko Abbas who has been living in the US for many years who in his opinion will win the 2016 presidential election in America?Mr Abbas spoke about the pros and cons if either Mr Trump or Mrs Clinton win the presidential election.

