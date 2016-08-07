Who will win the 2016 U.S. presidential election and why?

Sherkoh Abbas Source: Sherkoh Abbas (supplied)
Published 7 August 2016 at 3:48pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
We asked our guest President of Kurdistan National Assembly of Syria Sherko Abbas who has been living in the US for many years who in his opinion will win the 2016 presidential election in America?Mr Abbas spoke about the pros and cons if either Mr Trump or Mrs Clinton win the presidential election.
