Why are statues being toppled around the world?

Published 14 June 2020 at 1:55pm
By Sonia Lal
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
In the United Kingdom and the United States, statues linked to slavery are being toppled as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, there are demands for the same thing to happen in Australia, with monuments tied to the degradation of First Nations people to be removed.
