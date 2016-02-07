SBS Kurdish

Will the conflict be resolved with fighting?

SBS Kurdish

Firat Anli

Firat Anli Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 February 2016 at 3:23pm, updated 11 February 2016 at 2:15pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Firat Anli is the mayor of Diyarbakir. We spoke to him about the latest that is happening in the Kurdish regions between the Kurdish fighters and the Turkish government...and what would be the solution to stop the fighting?

Published 7 February 2016 at 3:23pm, updated 11 February 2016 at 2:15pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News