Will the conflict be resolved with fighting?

Firat Anli Source: Supplied
Published 7 February 2016 at 3:23pm, updated 11 February 2016 at 2:15pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Firat Anli is the mayor of Diyarbakir. We spoke to him about the latest that is happening in the Kurdish regions between the Kurdish fighters and the Turkish government...and what would be the solution to stop the fighting?
Published 7 February 2016 at 3:23pm, updated 11 February 2016 at 2:15pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share