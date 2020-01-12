Will the tensions between the US and Iran affect Kurdistan Region?

We speak to Dr. Jabar Kadir a political analyst in Kurdish, Turkish and the Middle Eastern affairs and ask him about the impact of the US-Iran tensions in the region, the Iraqi parliament's call for the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq, also the tension between the US and Iran will it affect Kurdistan Region, we also discussed foreseeable future of Iran, Syria, Turkey and Iraq.
Published 12 January 2020 at 3:48pm, updated 12 January 2020 at 3:50pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Following the assassination of Iranian General Qasim Sulaimani by the US and Iran’s missile attack on US bases in Iraq, there have been tensions between the two countries. We discuss the situation with Dr Jabar Qadir.
