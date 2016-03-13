SBS Kurdish

Will there be peace in Syria

Mustafa Ismail

Mustafa Ismail Source: Supplied

Published 13 March 2016 at 3:28pm, updated 13 March 2016 at 4:05pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Mustafa Ismail was a human right's lawyer before the war broke in Syria. He fled from Kobani to Europe and now he lives in Denmark as a refugee. He's a member of the Danish press association and continues his human rights activities with various organisations. We spoke to him about the refugee crisis in Europe and the difficulties refugees face once they arrive in Europe. We also spoke to him about the deal between Turkey and the EU regarding the refugees and five years of war in Syria.

