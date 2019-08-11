SBS Kurdish

Will Turkey carryout plans to invade northern Syria?

Mutlu Civiroglu

Mutlu Civiroglu Source: Supplied

Published 11 August 2019
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

"A new military offensive by Turkey in northern Syria can have negative consequences," says journalist Mutlu Civiroglu, who was in the Kurdish regions of Syria a few weeks ago.

Turkey has been flexing its muscles, and threatens that it will carryout another military operation, this time to control a much wider region inside Syrian territories. Although, Turkey says that this will be an effort to create a "safe zone" to send back Syrian refugees that are currently in Turkey. 

In this interview with Mutlu Civiroglu, we ask him if Turkey will be able to achieve its military plans for Syria this time around, and whether or not it will face any concrete opposition from the international community, particularly the US.

