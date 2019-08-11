Will Turkey carryout plans to invade northern Syria?

Turkey has been flexing its muscles, and threatens that it will carryout another military operation, this time to control a much wider region inside Syrian territories. Although, Turkey says that this will be an effort to create a "safe zone" to send back Syrian refugees that are currently in Turkey.





In this interview with Mutlu Civiroglu, we ask him if Turkey will be able to achieve its military plans for Syria this time around, and whether or not it will face any concrete opposition from the international community, particularly the US.



