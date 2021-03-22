'Without language humanity loses its value': S B Sorekli

Shahin Sorekli, liguist, author and journalist Source: Shahin Sorekli
Published 23 March 2021 at 9:38am, updated 23 March 2021 at 9:41am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
In episode two of SBS Kurdish podcast My Kurdish Language Is My Identity, in part one, linguist, author and journalist Chahin Baker (Shahin Sorekli) explains the importance of maintaining the Kurdish language and standardising the language.
Published 23 March 2021 at 9:38am, updated 23 March 2021 at 9:41am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share