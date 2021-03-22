SBS Kurdish

'Without language humanity loses its value': S B Sorekli

SBS Kurdish

Shahin Sorekli

Shahin Sorekli, liguist, author and journalist Source: Shahin Sorekli

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 March 2021 at 9:38am, updated 23 March 2021 at 9:41am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

In episode two of SBS Kurdish podcast My Kurdish Language Is My Identity, in part one, linguist, author and journalist Chahin Baker (Shahin Sorekli) explains the importance of maintaining the Kurdish language and standardising the language.

Published 23 March 2021 at 9:38am, updated 23 March 2021 at 9:41am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News