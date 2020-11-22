SBS Kurdish

Women's rights activist imprisoned for alleged self-defence

SBS Kurdish

Inappropriate behavior with a female colleague

認知什麽是性侵的重要性。 Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 November 2020 at 4:29pm, updated 22 November 2020 at 7:54pm
Source: SBS

In this week's report from Erbil, Kurdistan Region; public servants and teacher demand to receive their wages regularly every month and without delay. Also in this report, women's rights activist Solina Eve has been sentenced to six month's imprisonment for what she says was an attack on a man who attempted to sexually assault her.

Published 22 November 2020 at 4:29pm, updated 22 November 2020 at 7:54pm
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News