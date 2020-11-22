Women's rights activist imprisoned for alleged self-defence

認知什麽是性侵的重要性。 Source: Getty Images
In this week's report from Erbil, Kurdistan Region; public servants and teacher demand to receive their wages regularly every month and without delay. Also in this report, women's rights activist Solina Eve has been sentenced to six month's imprisonment for what she says was an attack on a man who attempted to sexually assault her.
