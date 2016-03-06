SBS Kurdish

Women’s Rights Are Human Rights!

Dr Nazand Begikhani

Dr Nazand Begikhani Source: Supplied

Published 6 March 2016 at 3:28pm, updated 12 March 2016 at 1:34pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Dr Nazand Begikhani is a writer, poet and academic researcher based at the University of Bristol. Nazand Begikhani is a leading researcher on gender-based violence and has conducted research on violence and gender relations, including honour-based violence (HBV), rape and sexual violence in Iraq and Syria. We spoke to Dr Begikhani regarding gender equality and the suicide amongst young people in Kurdistan especially amongst women/girls.

