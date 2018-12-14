Yazidi community in Australia celebrates special occasion

Source: Wikipedia
Published 14 December 2018 at 7:45pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Yazidi community in Australia is celebrating the end of a three day fast. The Three Day Fast in December is one all Yazidis are expected to observe. Fasting occurs from dawn until sunset, and the nights are given to feasting, merry making and some prayer. As for the "Eda Rojiya Ezi" or Feast of “Ezi or the Almighty”, it falls on Friday after three days of fasting. We spoke to a few members of the Yazidi community in Wagga Wagga, Khatoun, Parwin and Ibrahim regarding this special occasion.
