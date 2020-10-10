Yazidi community in Coffs Harbour mourns the death of Spiritual Leader

Yazidi community in Coffs Harbour mourns the death of Spiritual LeaderPlay04:48 Source: Salwa Bashar facebookGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.81MB) Some members of the Yazidi community in Coffs Harbour held a vigil for the late Baba Sheikh and expressed their grief over the death of the Spiritual Leader. We spoke to Salwa Bashar about event. Source: Supplied by Salwa Bashar Source: Supplied by Salwa Bashar ShareLatest podcast episodesYes or No, community members share their thoughtsIran's reaction to Jina Amini's anniversary deathKurdish community gathers to mark first anniversary of Jina Mahsa Amini’s death"This group is formed for the purpose of social and cultural connections"