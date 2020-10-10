Yazidi community in Coffs Harbour mourns the death of Spiritual Leader

Vigil for Yazidi Spiritual Leader, Baba Sheikh

Source: Salwa Bashar facebook

Some members of the Yazidi community in Coffs Harbour held a vigil for the late Baba Sheikh and expressed their grief over the death of the Spiritual Leader. We spoke to Salwa Bashar about event.

Members of Yazidi community in Coffs Harbour
Source: Supplied by Salwa Bashar
Source: Supplied by Salwa Bashar


 

 

