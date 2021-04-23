'Yazidis will never accept a child born to ISIS father': Shammo Silo

Source: SBS
Published 23 April 2021 at 7:36pm, updated 29 April 2021 at 3:18pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
As a result of ISIS attack on Sinjar and its surrounding villages in August 2014, Yazidi women and girls were abducted. Many of these women and girls were forcibly married to ISIS member. Unfortunately, children were also born, but many Yazidis and elder Yazidis do not accept children born to ISIS. We speak to Shammo Silo about the issue of Yazidi women having children from ISIS and refusal of accepting these children. Mr Silo says Yazidis will never accept having an ISIS child, even if the mother is Yazidi.
Published 23 April 2021 at 7:36pm, updated 29 April 2021 at 3:18pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share