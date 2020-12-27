Yes, a new app to teach children Kurdish is here

Language is linked to the identity of a person. Language is always the expression of thoughts. Language learning is about comprehension, spaced repetition, and immersion. Creating an educational learning app for children to learn Kurdish has always been a dream for digital marketer Rody Bajo. Mr Bajo used his own children to test the app.





“I've used my own children to test this app as they don't speak Kurdish very well. So, it was important to me that they engage with words and phrases that they interact with every day.”





Rody Bajo's children showing the new Kurdish app for children Source: Rody Bajo





He told SBS Kurdish that people will be exposed to the Kurdish language in a way that will be easily embedded into their thinking and long-term memory as they practice the words they hear. The idea came to him when his children were watching another Kurdish game app called Bejan.





“So, the purpose of the Berivan game is to build on what the Bejan game has done. It's not just to play a game in the Kurdish language. It's about engaging and interacting with the language through gameplay.”





The app will be ready at the end of January free of charge via google play and Apple app store.















