SBS Kurdish

Yes, a new app to teach children Kurdish is here

SBS Kurdish

New Kurdish app for children

Source: Rody Bajo

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 December 2020 at 3:41pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

It has always been Rody Bajo's dream to one day create an app for children to learn Kurdish as many children or young people living in diaspora don't speak Kurdish. This an educational gaming app to encourages young ones to learn their language.

Published 27 December 2020 at 3:41pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Language is linked to the identity of a person. Language is always the expression of thoughts. Language learning is about comprehension, spaced repetition, and immersion. Creating an educational learning app for children to learn Kurdish has always been a dream for digital marketer Rody Bajo. Mr Bajo used his own children to test the app.

“I've used my own children to test this app as they don't speak Kurdish very well. So, it was important to me that they engage with words and phrases that they interact with every day.”

Rody Bajo's children
Rody Bajo's children showing the new Kurdish app for children Source: Rody Bajo


Advertisement
He told SBS Kurdish that people will be exposed to the Kurdish language in a way that will be easily embedded into their thinking and long-term memory as they practice the words they hear. The idea came to him when his children were watching another Kurdish game app called Bejan.

“So, the purpose of the Berivan game is to build on what the Bejan game has done. It's not just to play a game in the Kurdish language. It's about engaging and interacting with the language through gameplay.”

The app will be ready at the end of January free of charge via google play and Apple app store.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News