Yezidi refugee shows appreciation for Australia and it's people after settlement

Waleed Khalid Alali arrived in Armidale in August 2018 with his wife Ilham. Since their arrival they have had a baby daughter who was born in Armidale.





Mr Alali considers himself very lucky to be resettled in Australia even though he misses his hometown of Sinjar very much.





“Yes, I may miss home and Mount Sinjar every day, but life here in Armidale is much better than it was in my country.”





Australia has given us the true value of humanity and treated us according to humane standards and a decent life, Mr Alali told SBS Kurdish.





He said watching the situation back home is sad especially now during the pandemic period and that he hopes refugees in refugee camps are protected in Iraq and Kurdistan Region.





“The Australian government looks after its citizens, unlike where I came from. People going through hardship can get social security and health. Human rights for women and children are among the priorities of the Australian government, as well as providing education opportunities for those who want to study."





Since arriving in Armidale Mr Alali has taken up photography which is a hobby he's had for five years and that with the support of his photographer friend Simon Scott he's able to continue his hobby. He says he expresses his feelings and tells his story through photography.





I have had this hobby for about five years, since I was in Iraq. But in Iraq I did not have opportunities and I could not afford a good camera as well”.





Mr Alali said, in Australia everyone is free to practice their religion or belief without being discriminated against.





“I would like to extend my thanks and gratitude to the Australian government in general and those in Armidale in particular, for their great interest and support to the Yezidi community.”







