Yezidi woman's inspiring path as a cook

Manal Kudeedah, dishes prepared by her

Published 1 March 2022 at 3:48pm, updated 1 March 2022 at 3:52pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Manal Kudeedah Arrived in Australia with her parents and siblings in 2019. She like many Yezidis fled Iraq as a result of ISIS attack on Sinjar in 2014. Since arriving in Australia Manal has achieved many goals!

Manal Kudeedah and her family fled their home in Iraq when ISIS attacked Sinjar, murdering women, men and children, as well as kidnapping women and girls for marriage.

Manal, her parents, and siblings managed to escape and be resettled in Armidale.  She says the first few months in Australia were very difficult.

“In a way I was upset because I was missing my siblings who were left behind, not speaking English made it more difficult and not knowing anyone here. I missed my friends and neighbours.”  

Then, with the assistance of Jobs Australia, Manal was offered employment at The Minnie Barn Restaurant in Armidale cooking middle eastern/Yezidi food.

“Since arriving in Australia I have been to learning English and to working at the same time, which makes me very happy” Manal said.

“I would not have been able to do these things if I did not come to Australia. I really want to help other refugees who are going through this experience.”  

Manal told SBS Kurdish that she hope to be a school teacher in the future.

Manal Kudeedah cooking
Kebab, bread and humus made by Manal Source: Manal Kudeedah
Rice and salad
Manal Kudeedah's cooking Source: Manal Kudeedah


