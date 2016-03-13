SBS Kurdish

Yildiz Cakar: Cizire and Sur are destroyed

Published 13 March 2016 at 3:33pm, updated 13 March 2016 at 4:01pm
By Mayada kordy Khalil
Yildiz Cakar is a writer and a former journalist. She worked as a journalist for years but due to the lack of freedom of expression in Turkey she decided to leave the field and become a literature writer. In this interview she speaks about her journey when she was a journalist and the reason becoming a poem and literature writer. Ms Cakar spoke about the unstable situation in the Kurdish regions in Turkey.

