"You feel that your vote has value in the elections": Marklin Ebo

Marklin Ebo

Source: Supplied

Published 20 May 2022 at 7:26pm, updated 26 May 2022 at 10:39am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Like millions of Australians, new Australian citizens will be voting for the first time in the federal elections on Saturday 21 May 2022. For some this is the first time they participate in a democratic manner, without pressure from any government or political party. Marklin Ebo came to Australia as a refugee from Syria five years ago and this is her first time voting.

