Young refugee hopes to help fellow refugees in camps

Aveen Mahmoud together with her parents and five siblings fled Syria to Kurdistan Region in 2013. And in 2018 they arrived in Australia.





As a result of the war in Syria Aveen’s parents were forced to flee Syria in order to save their children’s lives from the difficult circumstances in war torn Syria.





“We fled from Syria in 2013 because of explosions in our region. I lived in Kurdistan Region for five years and then my family and I came to Australia. We came to Australia with the help of the United Nations to treat my disabled brothers.”





Her biggest ambition is to learn to read and write in Kurdish, she also hopes to help refugees in camps in terms of education, as the situation in refugee camps is difficult. Many young refugees are deprived from education especially the ones from western Kurdistan.





Aveen along with other friends have created a Facebook page, Kurdish Youth and the aim of that is to keep Kurdish history alive and to teach Kurdish language on line.





“Creating Kurdish Youth Facebook page is to keep Kurdish history alive by speaking via video about the people who lost their lives for us, Kurdish scientists and their role in society and to raise money for students in camps who cannot complete their education.”





Aveen loves living in Australia because of the safety she feels here.





“I love living in Australia, at least safe here.”









