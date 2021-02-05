SBS Kurdî

Bîrdariya Australî ya Cengê karê hunermendê Kurd heldibjêre

SBS Kurdî

Rushdi Anwar

Source: Rushdi Anwar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 February 2021 at 7:27pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Rushdi Enwer hunermendê şêwekar ji sala 1998 de li Australya dijî û di navbera Melbourne û Thailand de dimîne. Lê ew niha li zanîngeheke Thailand hunera şêwekariyê xwendin dide. Berhemeke wî ya hunerî kete nav mozexaneya Bîrdariya Cenga Australya.

Published 5 February 2021 at 7:27pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
READ MORE

Stories told through an artist's eyes



Saddam Hussein image by artist Rushdi Anwar
Source: Rushdi Anwar


Advertisement
 

Rushdi Anwar's art
Source: Rushdi Anwar


Rushdi Anwar's artwork
Source: Rushdi Anwar


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Penceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirin

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

Feyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêl

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Zêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwin

Kurdish News

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê