Bîrdariya Australî ya Cengê karê hunermendê Kurd heldibjêre

Rushdi Enwer hunermendê şêwekar ji sala 1998 de li Australya dijî û di navbera Melbourne û Thailand de dimîne. Lê ew niha li zanîngeheke Thailand hunera şêwekariyê xwendin dide. Berhemeke wî ya hunerî kete nav mozexaneya Bîrdariya Cenga Australya.

Published 5 February 2021 at 7:27pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil

READ MORE
Stories told through an artist's eyes

Source: Rushdi Anwar
Source: Rushdi Anwar