Argentina are through - and Lionel Messi is the star

Argentina v Croatia - Semi-final - FIFA World Cup- Doha.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after the 3-0 win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi-final match between Argentina v Croatia at the Lusail Stadium, on December 13, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Source: ABACA / Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/PA/Alamy

Published 14 December 2022 at 3:40pm, updated an hour ago at 3:45pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Ana Kotaleska
Available in other languages

Argentina is the first team into the World Cup final, after a comprehensive victory over Croatia.

Како да гледате ФИФА Светско првенство 2022 ВО ЖИВО и БЕСПЛАТНО на СБС

Како да слушате ФИФА Светско првенство во фудбал 2022 ВО ЖИВО и БЕСПЛАТНО на СБС радио

