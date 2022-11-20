Every Macedonian culinary story called “Mandza” begins with this ingredient

Brazdanski Pogacar onion has a distinctive taste and sharp aroma Credit: Robert ATANASOVSKI
Listen to the podcast to find out the recipe for this well-known traditional Macedonian dish "Mariovo Village Meat" Credit: Robert ATANASOVSKI
Published 20 November 2022 at 4:57pm, updated an hour ago at 5:15pm
By Maja B.Talevska
Source: SBS
Brazdanski Pogacar onion from Macedonia, also known as "Melnik", has a distinctive taste and sharp aroma, which distinguish it from other types in the Balkans
