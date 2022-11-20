At the Macedonian Table

Every Macedonian culinary story called “Mandza” begins with this ingredient

At the Macedonian Table

Mariovsko Selsko Meso with Brazdanski Pogachar Onion.jpg

Listen to the podcast to find out the recipe for this well-known traditional Macedonian dish "Mariovo Village Meat" Credit: Robert ATANASOVSKI

Published 20 November 2022 at 4:57pm, updated an hour ago at 5:15pm
By Maja B.Talevska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Brazdanski Pogacar onion from Macedonia, also known as "Melnik", has a distinctive taste and sharp aroma, which distinguish it from other types in the Balkans

Available in other languages
Браздански кромид.jpg
Brazdanski Pogacar onion has a distinctive taste and sharp aroma Credit: Robert ATANASOVSKI
Браздански кромид.jpg

"Our local varieties should be protected as Macedonian"

Capture.JPG

Native Macedonian varieties found in pages of the cookbook "Food Beyond Borders"

Embroidered peppers

The ancient Macedonian seeds were passed down as a dowry or in migrants’ possession

пита со праз.jpg

Zrnovci leek is the magical ingredient of Macedonian gourmet alchemy