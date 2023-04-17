Essential workers priced out of rental market

For Lease signs are seen outside a block of units in inner Sydney. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

A new report has found essential workers are being priced out of the rental market across Australia, with many spending at least two-thirds of their income on rent.

Those behind the report, the Everybody's Home coalition, are calling on the federal government to build 20,000 social and affordable houses a year, to overcome what it says is a shortfall of 640,000 dwellings.


