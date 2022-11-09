Listen to the podcast to find out the recipe for this incredibly delicious traditional Macedonian dish called "Makalo" Credit: Robert ATANASOVSKI
AT THE MACEDONIAN TABLE: The embroidered pepper is a matter of identity for Macedonians
Везена пиперка е автохтона македонска сорта Credit: Robert ATANASOVSKI
Published 9 November 2022 at 5:26pm
By Maja B.Talevska
Source: SBS
"The embroidered pepper is unique and exists only in Macedonia and nowhere else in the world. As such, it should become a product with protected designation of origin," said professor of genetics and plant selection, Dr. Sonja Ivanovska.
