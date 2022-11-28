Morocco stun Belgium sparking another night of upsets

Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates his goal against Germany at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Credit: Sports Press Photo/Sipa USA
Published 28 November 2022 at 5:01pm
By Casey McCarthy
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Morocco has produced another major upset on matchday eight of the FIFA [[FEE-FUH]] World Cup in Qatar [[CUT-TUH]]. Celebrations by Morocco fans in belgium turned to violence, warranting a heavy police response. Croatia also asserted their dominance, Canada scored their first-ever World Cup goal, while competition heavyweights Spain and Germany shared points.
