Morocco stun Belgium sparking another night of upsets

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Spain vs Germany

Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates his goal against Germany at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Credit: Sports Press Photo/Sipa USA

Published 28 November 2022 at 5:01pm
By Casey McCarthy
Presented by Vase Kocev
Morocco has produced another major upset on matchday eight of the FIFA [[FEE-FUH]] World Cup in Qatar [[CUT-TUH]]. Celebrations by Morocco fans in belgium turned to violence, warranting a heavy police response. Croatia also asserted their dominance, Canada scored their first-ever World Cup goal, while competition heavyweights Spain and Germany shared points.

Прочитајте повеќе

Како да гледате ФИФА Светско првенство 2022 ВО ЖИВО и БЕСПЛАТНО на СБС

Прочитајте повеќе

Како да слушате ФИФА Светско првенство во фудбал 2022 ВО ЖИВО и БЕСПЛАТНО на СБС радио

