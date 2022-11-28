SBS Macedonian

'Possible does not mean negligible' - ASIO lowers terrorism threat level

ASIO SECURITY PRESSER

Australian Security Intelligence Organisation ASIO Director General Mike Burgess Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 29 November 2022 at 9:41am
By Brooke Young, Ana Henderson
Presented by Vase Kocev
For the first time in eight years, the terrorism threat level for Australia has been downgraded from 'probable' to 'possible'. While authorities warn this does not rule out a deadly attack on home soil, the latest intelligence suggests the potency of some extremist ideologies is softening, and the nature of the terrorist threat is changing.

