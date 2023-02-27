Sydney Mardi Gras returns to Oxford Street

SYDNEY GAY AND LESBIAN MARDI GRAS PARADE

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese participates in the 45th annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade on Oxford Street in Sydney, Saturday, February 25, 2023. Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE

Tens of thousands of people have watched the Mardi Gras parade in Sydney which featured 200 floats and 12,000 participants, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The event brought people of all cultures and sexual orientations together in a powerful display of community and acceptance.


