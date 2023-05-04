Kif tara l-Eurovision Song Contest 2023 fuq SBS

busker.jpg

Photo TVM News Malta

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest is held from Tuesday 9 May - Saturday 13 May 2023 in Liverpool, and will broadcast in Australia at the dates and times listed below:

LIVE early morning broadcasts on SBS and SBS On Demand

Semi Final 1 – Wednesday 10 May at 5:00am AEST (featuring The Busker from Malta)

Semi Final 2 – Friday 12 May at 5:00am AEST (featuring VOYAGER from Australia)

Grand Final – Sunday 14 May at 5:00am AEST


Note: Following the live broadcasts, the semi-finals and grand finals are expected to be available to stream at SBS On Demand from the following times:

 Semi Final 1: 12:00pm (noon) on Wednesday 10 May

  Semi Final 2: 12:00pm (noon) on Friday 12 May

 Grand Final:  3:00 pm on Sunday 14 May


Prime time broadcasts on SBS and SBS On Demand

Semi Final 1 – Friday 12 May at 7:30pm AEST (featuring The Busker from Malta)

Semi Final 2 – Saturday 13 May at 7:30pm AEST ((featuring VOYAGER from Australia)

Grand Final – Sunday 14 May at 7:30pm AEST

How can Australia vote?

In a change to
voting rules
, only viewers' votes will determine the winners of the two-semi finals. Votes by the professional juries appointed by each of the 37 countries taking part in the contest will still play a key role in deciding the winner of the grand final.

The Australian public and jury can vote for any country except Australia.

Australian viewers will need to tune into the LIVE broadcast of Semi Final 2 on Friday 12 May at 5am (AEST) and the Grand Final on Sunday 14 May at 5am (AEST) and vote by following the voting prompts that appear on screen. Full details for how to vote will be revealed soon.

Stay tuned to the SBS Eurovision website for updates: 
sbs.com.au/Eurovision
 
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Vincenzo-of-my-Heart-flat.jpg

Rumanz ġdid ta’ Lou Drofenik

6 SBS Radio Ahbarijiet bil-Malti.jpg

SBS Radio | Aħbarijiet bil-Malti: 02/05/23

sergey-shmidt-koy6FlCCy5s-unsplash.jpg

Fil-ġnien | Mistoqsijiet u tweġibiet ma' Doris Meilak

ostap-senyuk-USxqkVDf5Z0-unsplash.jpg

Aħbarijiet minn Malta: 02.05.23