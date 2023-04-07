Are you a Nepali speaker in Sydney or Melbourne and looking for a full-time ongoing job?

Are you someone who deeply understands the Nepali-speaking communities in Australia and knows what's going on?

Are you a champion social media content producer with media or creative writing experience or a journalism background?

Do you know the differences between tweeting, posting, and sharing?

Can you demonstrate your expertise in short-form social videos, preferably in the Nepali language?

Do you possess excellent editorial skills and creativity to produce content, graphics, polls, social videos and galleries based on news and current affairs?

Then we might have a full-time job that you'll love to grow with!





About Us:



At SBS, we pride ourselves on making Australia a more cohesive society every day.



We embrace difference and thrive on diversity like no other media company.



We have developed a reputation as one of the world’s most respected broadcasters with a dynamic team of forward thinkers, and now we’re looking for fresh talent to join us.



The Audio and Language Content Division is seeking to hire two experienced digital content producers for our Nepali team.



