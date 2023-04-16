B.S 2079: Year of political instability in Nepal

Political instability, rise of new political power, plane crash and new President in the country-looking back at the main events of 2079 B.S. in Nepal.

Rabi Lamichhane's (L) Rashtriya Swatantra Party has exited the current Pushpa Kamal Dahal (R) government.

Rabi Lamichhane's (L) Rashtriya Swatantra Party has exited the current Pushpa Kamal Dahal (R) government. Credit: (L) Narendra Shrestha/EPA via AAP Photos, (R) AFP/Stringer via Getty Images

वि.स २०७९: नेपालमा राजनीतिक उतार चढावको वर्ष

Published 17 April 2023 9:44am
Presented by SBS Nepali
Source: SBS
