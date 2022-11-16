Big Bash star Sandeep Lamichhane in custody for the alleged rape of a minor

The 22-year-old spin bowler was accused of rape by a 17-year-old female a month ago.





The young woman lodged a report against him on 6 September when Mr. Lamichhane was in Trinidad and Tobago for a T20 series.





As the news of the accusation against him broke, the suspended Nepali cricket captain responded on social media, claiming that he was innocent.





He also told his fans that he would respect Nepal’s laws and surrender to the police.



On 7 September, the Kathmandu District Court in Nepal issued an arrest warrant against Mr. Lamichhane.





But after Mr. Lamichhane went into hiding, the Nepali police had to seek the help of Interpol to locate him.





The cricketer was promptly handcuffed at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) when he landed in Nepal on 6 October, almost a month after the warrant was issued.





The Office of the Kathmandu District Attorney then filed a charge sheet against him on 1 November.





And after several days of recording statements, the court on 4 November decided Mr. Lamichhane would be sent to judicial custody until the investigation concludes.



Sandeep Lamichhane of the Stars poses with his fans in the crowd from Nepal during the Big Bash League match between the Melbourne Stars and the Melbourne Renegades at Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 1, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Credit: Scott Barbour - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images The District Advocate Achyut Mani Nyaupane told SBS Nepali that if the court feels that the gravity of the case deserves it, the accused can be put in jail until further investigation concludes.





“This is not the final verdict but is part of normal legal procedure,” he said.





Nepali law defines any sexual intercourse with females under 18 years of age, with or without consent, as rape.





If the charge is proven, the former Hobart Hurricanes spinner could be jailed for up to 12 years.





Until the final verdict, Sandeep Lamichhane is suspended from the national cricket team of Nepal.





Mr. Lamichhane has been a precocious player, training with the national team since the age of 14, earning praise for his performance in under-19 teams, debuting in the national squad internationally at the age of 16, becoming the first Nepali to make an Indian Premier League contract at 17, and captaining the national team at 21.





He is one of Nepal’s most famous players internationally, having played in Australia’s Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars before moving to the Hobart Hurricanes.



Sandeep Lamichhane of the Stars (left) celebrates a wicket during the Big Bash League (BBL) cricket match between the Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Friday, January 10, 2020. Source: AAP / MICHAEL DODGE/AAPIMAGE His Big Bash career boasts 43 innings with 48 wickets at an average of 24.71 and a strike rate of 19.98.





His best bowling figures in a Big Bash match is 3-11.





Mr. Lamichhane has also been a regular in the Caribbean Premier League, Abu Dhabi T10 League, Pakistan Super League, Global T20 (Canada), Afghanistan Premier League and the Bangladesh Premier League.





Mr. Lamichhane’s arrest has caused a great furore in Nepal and has renewed the debate over rape, the age of consent, and whether someone accused of rape should be stripped of professional rights and responsibilities before the crime is proven.





The court is expected to proceed to the subsequent investigation phase later this month.





If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual abuse or domestic violence, contact 1800-RESPECT or 1800-737-732.

