Everything you need to know about Tihar, Nepal's five-day festival of light

Tihar is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Australia's Nepali community.





It is mainly celebrated by followers of Hinduism, who make up around 83.7 per cent of the total Nepali population of 111,353 according to the 2021 Australian Census.





Also known as “Yamapanchak”, Tihar is a festival of light, hope and prosperity.





“Yama” refers to “Yamaraj”, who is believed to be the god of death according to Hindu mythology, and “panchak” refers to quintet, or a group of five.



Tihar decorations at a temple in Maitidevi, Kathmandu, Nepal. Source: Getty, iStockphoto / Chandan Gupta Bhagat A blend of religion, culture, and faith, this five-day celebration starts on October 23 this year.





It falls during the month of Kartik according to this year’s Nepali lunar calendar.





Bhimsen Sapkota, a Nepali cultural expert from Sydney, says that along with its religious and cultural importance, this festival is important for societal progress.





“Although it is considered a Nepali and Hindu festival, the brotherhood and love for nature reflected by Tihar is amazing, and exemplary for the world,” he told SBS Nepali.



The five days of celebration

Day 1: Kaag Tihar

The first day of Tihar is known as “Kaag Tihar”.





“Kaag” translates as "crow" in Nepali. People worship crows by offering them food to satisfy their hunger.





Mr Sapkota says this practice has the underlying theme of respecting nature.





“Crows represent birds and respecting birds means respecting nature,” he said.



One who understands this, understands the importance of nature and the environment around us. Bhimsen Sapkota

Nakul Chhetri has been living in Sydney’s north-eastern suburb of Marayong for the past 12 years.





The 75-year-old recalls celebrating Kaag Tihar back in Bhutan before fleeing as a refugee to Nepal.





“Back in Bhutan and Nepal, I used to make small stick garlands for crows,” he told SBS Nepali.



Now, we leave some fruit outside for crows, light some incense sticks as well as baati (cotton wicks) and offer our prayers. Generally, they come and eat the fruit. Nakul Chhetri

An elderly Nepali man offers strips of meat to crows on Kaag Tihar, the first day of the Tihar festival. Source: AAP / NARENDRA SHRESTHA/EPA

Day 2: Kukur Tihar

The second day of Tihar is known as “Kukur Tihar”. “Kukur” means "dog" in Nepali.





Just as crows represent birds, dogs represent all four-legged animals, says cultural expert Sapkota.





On this day, people worship dogs by adorning them with flower garlands called maala and by putting red tika on their heads.





The tika, a mixture of red or other coloured vermillion powder and raw rice grains, is used to show respect and devotion.





Dogs are also bathed and pampered with delicious food items.



Kukur Tihar, the second day of Tihar, is dedicated to worshipping dogs. Source: Getty / Prabin Ranabhat/SOPA Images/LightRocket Sapkota says this is a day for respecting dogs for their loyalty and service to humankind.





“Throughout the progress of human civilisation, dogs have been a constant friend and support to humans – whether it be on farms, in caves, or for safety,” he said.



This day celebrates the relationship between dogs and humankind that has lasted since the beginning of human history. Bhimsen Sapkota

Fursangbu Sherpa is one of many Nepalis carrying out this tradition in Australia.





In 2021, he celebrated Kukur Tihar at his workplace at the Darwin Trailer Boat Club, where he works as a chef.





“Here in Darwin and at our workplace, there are a lot of Nepali people. So we decided to organise a Kukur Tihar program as a way of introducing our culture to other people,” the 33-year-old said.



It was not just Nepalis, but many local Aussies also took part and brought their dogs, with flower garlands. Fursangbu Shrepa

Day 3: Gai Tihar

The third day of Tihar is known as “Gai Tihar”. “Gai” translates to "cow" in Nepali.





On this day, cows are worshipped with tika and garlands, and offered extra food.



A family bows in front of a cow during Gai Puja, also known as the Cow Worship Day, as part of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on 15 November 2020. Source: AAP / NARENDRA SHRESTHA/EPA With cows not generally located as close to residential areas as in Nepal, Sydney resident, Om Dhungel, says he takes his family to a cow farm [New Gokula Farm] north of Sydney for cow worshipping.



We take our parents to a cow farm in the Hunter Valley. We worship the cows, and there is also a temple there, so it feels like our own village back home. Om Dhungel

"We don’t go exactly on the day of Gai Tihar as it is a long drive, but we do go there," the 65-year-old said.





Sapkota says this day also helps in cow preservation and claims that it is widely believed that cows are used for the cure of cancer and are the only animals which exhale oxygen.





As the third day of Tihar passes with cow worshipping, the third night is generally Laxmi Puja with "puja" meaning "worship" in Nepali.



Laxmi Puja is a way to worship Laxmi, believed to be the goddess of wealth. Source: Getty / NurPhoto/NurPhoto Due to lunar charts, this year, Laxmi Puja falls on the second night of Tihar.





Laxmi is believed to be the goddess of wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology.





The preparation for Laxmi Puja starts early with families cleaning their houses to welcome in the goddess of wealth.





Maintaining a clean environment is believed to provide a foundation for peace and progress.





Houses are lit with traditional oil lamps called “diyo” made of mud with a cotton wick dipped in oil.



Celebrating families light their houses with diyos during Tihar. Source: Getty / Frank Bienewald/LightRocket Families gather and worship idols or pictures of Laxmi with items of financial value such as jewellery and money in the belief of being blessed with financial abundance and prosperity.





Queensland resident, Nitesh Raj Pant, says that without family, Tihar might not be as fun as it is in Nepal, but Laxmi Puja still remains a special day.





“Me and my wife, we really enjoy everything about Laxmi Puja,” he said.





“Starting from the day’s preparation to the next day’s puja, and all the lights, it is all amazing.”



Queensland resident, Nitesh Raj Pant, celebrating Tihar with his family. Source: Supplied / Nitesh Raj Pant This light-filled night of Tihar is further enhanced with traditional food and music.





Families gather and make sel roti, which is a sweet, deep-fried rice bread primarily made of rice flour, water, sugar, and clarified butter.



Sel roti is a main dish enjoyed during Tihar. Source: Getty / The Washington Post/Dixie D. Vereen From Laxmi Puja to the last day of Tihar, people gather in groups and sing traditional deusi and bhailo songs, and generally go from house to house performing dances from the early evening to late at night.





Barsha Bhandari is a dance choreographer and the former secretary for Gulmi Samaj Victoria, a Nepali organisation based in the state.





The 23-year-old says although she was brought up outside Nepal, these festivities have kept Nepali culture close to her heart.





“Annually, we book a bus and go to people’s houses to play deusi bhailo,” she said.



This has kept me close to my roots. I think especially with Nepali culture, music and dancing has always been important. It is a way for people to gather and celebrate together. Barsha Bhandari

Deusi Bhailo is an important dance celebration during Tihar. Source: Facebook / Gulmi Samaj Victoria

Day 4: Govardhan Puja and Mha Puja

Govardhan Puja is the day to worship Mount Govardhan, a mountain located in the city of Mathura in north-central India.





According to Hindu mythology, the god Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain with his little finger to provide villagers with shelter from torrential rain.





People create the shape of the Govardhan mountain using cow dung, and worship it with tika.





Generally, “Goru Tihar” is also celebrated on this fourth day, with “goru” meaning “ox” in Nepali.





“People worship oxen, thanking them for their contribution to farming and tilling fields since ancient times,” said cultural expert Sapkota.





The fourth day of Tihar also holds a different significance for one of the dominant ethnic Nepali communities - the “Newar”.





On this day, they celebrate “Mha Puja”, which is a self-worshipping festival.





In the Newari language, "Mha" means "the body".



Members of Australia's Nepali community enjoy the Mha Puja celebration. Source: Facebook / Guthi Australia Situ Shrestha has been living in Melbourne for the past eight years and has been part of the ritual every year.





“It’s been eight years since I celebrated Mha Puja with my immediate family members, but it makes me happy to celebrate here with my friends as well,” she said.



Every time we start Mha Puja here (in Australia), I talk to my mum back home; we have a video conversation so she can guide me. Situ Shrestha

For Newari communities, Mha Puja also indicates the start of the new year as per the Nepal Sambat calendar, the national ceremonial calendar of Nepal.



Day 5: Bhai Tika

The last day of Tihar is dedicated to brothers and sisters and is known as "Bhai Tika" or "Bhai Puja".





“Bhai” in Nepali means "younger brother", and refers to "brother" in general.





Brothers sit and sisters go around them with oil and water, which is believed to guard them against bad omens.





Sisters apply seven or more coloured tika on their brothers’ foreheads with colours ranging from red, white, yellow, blue, pink, orange, green, and more. The brothers then do the same for their sisters.



Bhai Tika, the fifth day of Tihar, is dedicated to brothers and sisters. Source: Getty / Narayan Maharjan/Pacific Press/LightRocket Sisters also cook delicious, traditional meals for their brothers which include beaten rice, fish, egg, curries and salad, and brothers in return give them gifts.





They wear garlands made of globe amaranth flowers, known as "makhmali".





Brothers are also gifted a packet of nutritious snacks called "masala", which consists of cashews, almonds, walnut, raisins, rock sugar and chocolates.





Sydney’s Om Dhungel, who is a Bhutani refugee, says he is eagerly awaiting this year’s Bhai Tika.





“This year is going to be very special because I will be doing Bhai Tika with my younger sister after a couple of decades' (apart),” he said.



I left Bhutan in 1992. My sisters stayed there and we are going to celebrate (together) this year after a very long time (apart). Om Dhungel

Sydney resident, Om Dhungel, celebrating Bhai Tika with his family. Source: Supplied / Om Dhungel

Passing on the culture to new generations

Keshab Sharma, a Nepali radio presenter in Queensland,has been living in Brisbane for almost two decades.





He says it is the Nepali community’s duty to follow and pass on traditions to new generations.





“When we came to Brisbane around 20 years ago, there were very few Nepali families and everyone knew each other. But that is not the case now,” he said.



With modernisation and social media, celebrations are more extravagant. But at the same time, people are following rituals from other cultures. Keshab Sharma