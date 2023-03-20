1 min read
Nepal: Prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's second vote of confidence in less than three months
Less than three months after Pushpakamal Dahal assumed power, the Chairman of the Maoist Center has again gone for the vote of confidence.
Published 21 March 2023 8:49am
By Pratichya Dulal
Source: SBS
Image: Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal walks to speak before taking the vote of confidence in Nepal's parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, March 20, 2023. Nepal's communist prime minister managed to secure a confidence motion in parliament Monday enabling him to continue in power as long as he continues to have a grip on his new coalition partners. (AP Photo/Dipen Shrestha)
नेपाल: पुष्पकमल दाहालले सत्ता सम्हालेको तीन महिना नपुग्दै पुनः विश्वासको मत
