AFP identifies suspects behind Medibank data breach

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw provides a statement to media at the Australian Federal Police (AFP) Headquarters in Canberra, Friday, November 11, 2022. Medibank has confirmed details of almost 500,000 health claims have been stolen, along with personal information, after the group hacked into its system last month. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE