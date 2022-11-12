SBS Nepali

AFP identifies suspects behind Medibank data breach

SBS Nepali

AFP MEDIBANK DATA BREACH

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw provides a statement to media at the Australian Federal Police (AFP) Headquarters in Canberra, Friday, November 11, 2022. Medibank has confirmed details of almost 500,000 health claims have been stolen, along with personal information, after the group hacked into its system last month. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 November 2022 at 11:52am
By Lin Evlin, Claire Slattery
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It has been revealed that Russian cyber criminals are responsible for the devastating data hack on insurance company Medibank. The revelation comes after the hackers released a third wave of highly sensitive personal information - linked to alcohol treatment.

Published 12 November 2022 at 11:52am
By Lin Evlin, Claire Slattery
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
READ MORE

मेडिबैंक ह्याकमा रुसी साइबर अपराधीहरू जिम्मेवार भएको खुलासा

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Annual communal Mha Puja celebration by the Nepali community in Australia.

Newari community keeping Mha Puja alive in Australia

Pedestrians walk through flood waters.

SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday 11 November 2022

Chiranjebi Raj Devkota, President of Australian Nepalese Journalist Association (ANJA) at the second Annual General Meeting held in Hobart, Tasmania.

"We need to seperate journalism and 'viral culture'": ANJA President Chiranjebi Raj Devkota

NRNA Vice President and Queensland Co-ordinator Binid Bhakta spoke to SBS Nepali about Nepal Festival upcoming in Brisbane.

How are the preparations going on for Nepal Festival Brisbane 2022?