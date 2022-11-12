AFP identifies suspects behind Medibank data breach

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw provides a statement to media at the Australian Federal Police (AFP) Headquarters in Canberra, Friday, November 11, 2022. Medibank has confirmed details of almost 500,000 health claims have been stolen, along with personal information, after the group hacked into its system last month. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Published 12 November 2022 at 11:52am
By Lin Evlin, Claire Slattery
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It has been revealed that Russian cyber criminals are responsible for the devastating data hack on insurance company Medibank. The revelation comes after the hackers released a third wave of highly sensitive personal information - linked to alcohol treatment.
