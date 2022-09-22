SBS Nepali

Air travel industry goes on hiring spree as school holidays approach

SYDNEY AIRPORT DELAYS

Member of public are seen at Sydney Domestic Airport in Sydney, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AAP Image/Flavio Brancaleone) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / FLAVIO BRANCALEONE/AAPIMAGE

Published 22 September 2022 at 11:35am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
As school holidays approach, travellers are being warned to be prepared for testing times at airports. The pressure coincides with Sydney Airport going on a hiring spree, as travellers revive their flying habits after years of lockdowns.

विद्यालय बिदा हुने समय नजिकिँदै गर्दा हवाई यात्रा उद्योगले धमाधम कर्मचारी भर्ती गर्दै

