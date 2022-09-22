Air travel industry goes on hiring spree as school holidays approach

Member of public are seen at Sydney Domestic Airport in Sydney, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AAP Image/Flavio Brancaleone) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / FLAVIO BRANCALEONE/AAPIMAGE
Published 22 September 2022 at 11:35am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
As school holidays approach, travellers are being warned to be prepared for testing times at airports. The pressure coincides with Sydney Airport going on a hiring spree, as travellers revive their flying habits after years of lockdowns.
