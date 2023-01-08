Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese (right) and Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles are seen at a doorstop in Geelong, Saturday, January 7, 2023. Source: AAP / JULIAN SMITH/AAPIMAGE
Published 8 January 2023 at 11:56am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia is on track to announce plans to buy new nuclear powered submarines from the United States and United Kingdom. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defence Minister Richard Marles say Australia's relationship with the US remains strong, following revelations two US senators raised concerns to President Joe Biden the new AUKUS deal could seriously harm America's submarine-building industry.
