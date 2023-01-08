SBS Nepali

Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese (right) and Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles are seen at a doorstop in Geelong, Saturday, January 7, 2023. Source: AAP / JULIAN SMITH/AAPIMAGE

Published 8 January 2023 at 11:56am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Australia is on track to announce plans to buy new nuclear powered submarines from the United States and United Kingdom. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defence Minister Richard Marles say Australia's relationship with the US remains strong, following revelations two US senators raised concerns to President Joe Biden the new AUKUS deal could seriously harm America's submarine-building industry.

अमेरिकी चेतावनीका बिच पनि प्रधानमन्त्री एल्बनिजीद्वारा अकस सम्झौताको बचाउ

