SBS Nepali

Albanese wraps up Southeast Asia tour with optimism

SBS Nepali

ANTHONY ALBANESE APEC THAILAND

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a press conference during the 2022 APEC meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, November 19, 2022. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 November 2022 at 12:47pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is concluding his attendance at the APEC Summit in Thailand by emphasising how eight days of travel, meetings and summits has been successful in re-setting Australia's relationships with other countries.

Published 20 November 2022 at 12:47pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
READ MORE

एल्बनिजीको दक्षिण पूर्वी एसिया भ्रमण सकारात्मक रूपमा टुङ्गियो

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Raman Regmi

We need a responsible leader to make life easier in Nepal: Singer Raman Regmi

epaselect NEPAL ELECTIONS

"Independent candidates have increased": A politcal expert's take on Nepal's upcoming election

covid_nsw.jpeg

SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday 18 November 2022

Renuka Lama

"This will open a pathway for our community": Renuka Lama, Adelaide's Nepali-language speaking Councillor