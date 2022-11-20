Albanese wraps up Southeast Asia tour with optimism

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a press conference during the 2022 APEC meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, November 19, 2022. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Published 20 November 2022 at 12:47pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is concluding his attendance at the APEC Summit in Thailand by emphasising how eight days of travel, meetings and summits has been successful in re-setting Australia's relationships with other countries.
