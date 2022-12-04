"Argentina didn't play the best game; it was Socceroos' bad luck": Rajeev Pradhan

Socceroos fans watch Australia play Argentina during the FIFA World Cup, at Federation Square in Melbourne, Sunday, December 4, 2022. Source: AAP / WILL MURRAY/AAPIMAGE
Published 4 December 2022 at 2:41pm
By Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS

Socceroos fans have kept their heads held high, despite a knockout 2-1 loss to Argentina in the Football World Cup. Rajeev Pradhan, a community football player, thinks the even the loss of Australia was praiseworthy, as for him, Argentina's game was not remarkable.
