Argentina Defeats France to Win 2022 World Cup

Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the FIFA World Cup trophy after being presented with the Golden Ball award following victory in the FIFA World Cup final at Lusail Stadium, Qatar. Picture date: Sunday December 18, 2022.. See PA story WORLDCUP Final. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. Credit: Mike Egerton/PA/Alamy
Published 19 December 2022 at 12:39pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Argentina are world champions for the third time after winning the greatest World Cup final of all time, beating France in a penalty shootout.
