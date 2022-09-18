SBS Nepali

Australia records worst year for drowning

DROWNING GOLD COAST

Lifeguards are seen close to a rip where a swimmer drowned this morning at Mermaid Beach, on the Gold Coast, Saturday, February 6, 2021. A third person has drowned in the Gold Coast surf in the space of two days as several beaches close on the strip due to dangerous conditions. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / REGI VARGHESE/AAPIMAGE

Published 18 September 2022 at 12:22pm
By Lin Evlin
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Australia has recorded its worst year of drownings in 25 years .. as life-saving organisations urge people to make safety a focus this summer. New research has found that 339 people died in floods, rivers, pools, dams, and seas in the year to June.

अस्ट्रेलियामा पानीमा डुबेर ज्यान गुमाउनेहरूको सङ्ख्या २५ वर्ष यता कै उच्च

