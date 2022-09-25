Australia violated Torres Strait Islanders' rights by failing to protect them from climate change, UN says.
Published 25 September 2022 at 12:14pm
By Catriona Stirrat, Sarah Conte
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
A United Nations committee has found that Australia has violated the human rights of Torres Strait Islanders by failing to protect them from the effects of climate change. The Australian government is now under pressure to compensate the eight Torres Strait Islanders and their children who brought forward the complaint three years ago.
