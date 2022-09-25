SBS Nepali

Australia violated Torres Strait Islanders' rights by failing to protect them from climate change, UN says.

The prime minister has refused to visit low-lying islands in the Torres Strait.

Published 25 September 2022 at 12:14pm
By Catriona Stirrat, Sarah Conte
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
A United Nations committee has found that Australia has violated the human rights of Torres Strait Islanders by failing to protect them from the effects of climate change. The Australian government is now under pressure to compensate the eight Torres Strait Islanders and their children who brought forward the complaint three years ago.

अस्ट्रेलिया टोरेस स्ट्रेट आइल्याण्डरहरूको अधिकार रक्षा गर्नबाट चुकेको राष्ट्र सङ्घको ठहर

