Australian households set to receive $1.5 billion in energy bill relief after law passed

PARLIAMENT HOUSE ENERGY PRICE RELIEF BILL

Independent Senator David Pocock (right) speaks to the Deputy Leader of the Government in the Senate Katy Gallagher during a debate on the energy price relief bill in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, December 15, 2022. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 16 December 2022 at 11:41am
By Claire Slattery
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
The federal government's energy relief bill has passed both houses of Parliament. The legislation includes a 1-point-5 billion dollar household assistance package and a temporary cap on gas prices. The threat of market intervention is already having an impact on suppliers.

अस्ट्रेलियाली घरधुरीहरूले ऊर्जामा १ अर्ब ५० करोड डलर राहत पाउने

