Australian households set to receive $1.5 billion in energy bill relief after law passed

Independent Senator David Pocock (right) speaks to the Deputy Leader of the Government in the Senate Katy Gallagher during a debate on the energy price relief bill in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, December 15, 2022. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Published 16 December 2022 at 11:41am
By Claire Slattery
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government's energy relief bill has passed both houses of Parliament. The legislation includes a 1-point-5 billion dollar household assistance package and a temporary cap on gas prices. The threat of market intervention is already having an impact on suppliers.
