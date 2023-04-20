Australian parliamentarians meet with Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in India

BODH GAYA, INDIA - JANUARY 01: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama leads a long-life prayer offered to him by the Geluk Tibetan Buddhist tradition at the Kalachakra ground, of Bodh Gaya religious site in Gaya district of the Indian state of Bihar on January 01, 2022. Source: Anadolu / Photo by Sandeep Kumar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A cross-party Parliamentary delegation - including Labor, Greens and independent members of parliament - has met with Tibet's spiritual leader - the Dalai Lama - in Dharamsala, India. The trip was organised by the Australia Tibet Council. It's calling on the Australian government to impose targeted sanctions on Chinese officials for alleged human rights violations in Tibet.

