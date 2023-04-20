Australian parliamentarians meet with Dalai Lama

BODH GAYA, INDIA - JANUARY 01: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama leads a long-life prayer offered to him by the Geluk Tibetan Buddhist tradition at the Kalachakra ground, of Bodh Gaya religious site in Gaya district of the Indian state of Bihar on January 01, 2022. Source: Anadolu / Photo by Sandeep Kumar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images