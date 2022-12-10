SBS Nepali

Brazil, Netherlands out of World Cup, Argentina, Croatia go through

SBS Nepali

Croatia v Brazil: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

AL RAYYAN, QATAR - DECEMBER 09: Players of Brazil disappointed for the defeat after the penalty kick ,during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatarr. Credit: MB Media/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 December 2022 at 3:07pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Croatia and Argentina are through to the World Cup semi-finals after two dramatic penalty shootouts on the first day of the quarter-finals.

Published 10 December 2022 at 3:07pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
READ MORE

अर्जेन्टिना र क्रोएसियाको सेमिफाइनल प्रवेशसँगै ब्राजिल र नेदरल्यान्ड्स विश्वकपबाट बाहिरिए

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Prajwal Shrestha.jpg

“I still remember Prajjwal’s smiley face”: A workplace incident that took a life of a hospitality worker

An aged-care advocacy group is urging the federal government to start reforming the sector.

SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday 9 December 2022

Anthony Albanese visiting the Torres Strait with Linda Burney and Nita Green to discuss the Voice to Parliament. (AAP).jpg

SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday 8 December 2022

A speed camera on a motorway south of Brisbane (AAP).jpg

Summer warnings to stay safe on the roads