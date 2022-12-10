एसबीएस नेपाली पोडकास्ट

अर्जेन्टिना र क्रोएसियाको सेमिफाइनल प्रवेशसँगै ब्राजिल र नेदरल्यान्ड्स विश्वकपबाट बाहिरिए

Croatia v Brazil: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

AL RAYYAN, QATAR - DECEMBER 09: Players of Brazil disappointed for the defeat after the penalty kick ,during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatarr. Credit: MB Media/Getty Images

Published 10 December 2022 at 3:06pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
क्वाटर फाइनल अन्तर्गतको पहिलो दिनको खेलमा दुई नाटकीय पेनाल्टी शुटआउटसँगै क्रोएसिया र अर्जेन्टिना विश्वकपको सेमी फाइनलमा प्रवेश गरेका छन्।

के तपाईँलाई विश्वकपका खेलहरू यस अघिका भन्दा लामो समय खेलिएको जस्तो लागेको छ?

