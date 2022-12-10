हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न थिच्नुहोस्।
अर्जेन्टिना र क्रोएसियाको सेमिफाइनल प्रवेशसँगै ब्राजिल र नेदरल्यान्ड्स विश्वकपबाट बाहिरिए
AL RAYYAN, QATAR - DECEMBER 09: Players of Brazil disappointed for the defeat after the penalty kick ,during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatarr. Credit: MB Media/Getty Images
Published 10 December 2022 at 3:06pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
क्वाटर फाइनल अन्तर्गतको पहिलो दिनको खेलमा दुई नाटकीय पेनाल्टी शुटआउटसँगै क्रोएसिया र अर्जेन्टिना विश्वकपको सेमी फाइनलमा प्रवेश गरेका छन्।
